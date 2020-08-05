-
Brexit uncertainty: Study shows rise in UK citizens moving to EU countries since 2016 - 11 hours ago
-
Lebanon: ‘We will not despair’ – Beirut mayor as city starts clearing rubble after explosions - 11 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Local captures streets of Beirut in the hours after blasts - 11 hours ago
-
Colombia top court places ex-President Uribe under house arrest - 11 hours ago
-
Beirut explosions: ‘It looked like the apocalypse’ - 11 hours ago
-
Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart - 12 hours ago
-
Covid-19: ‘Highly likely’ France will see a second wave in autumn or winter - 12 hours ago
-
In India, construction of Hindu temple on site of destroyed mosque a victory for PM Modi - 12 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Blood and widespread destruction in Beirut city centre after blasts - 12 hours ago
-
Curfew in Kashmir ahead of autonomy revocation anniversary - 13 hours ago
Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart
It was only after a huge explosion ripped through Beirut that most people in Lebanon learned about the 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in a hangar at the city’s port.
And in the explosion’s devastating aftermath, many Lebanese are expressing immense shock and sadness at the destruction, and great anger towards those who allowed this to happen.
Mark Daou is a former candidate for the Lebanese parliament, he joins us from Beirut to discuss the latest updates.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Lebanon #BeirutExplosion #BeirutBlast