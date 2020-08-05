Beirut blast: Tracing the explosives that tore the capital apart

It was only after a huge explosion ripped through Beirut that most people in Lebanon learned about the 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in a hangar at the city’s port.

And in the explosion’s devastating aftermath, many Lebanese are expressing immense shock and sadness at the destruction, and great anger towards those who allowed this to happen.

Mark Daou is a former candidate for the Lebanese parliament, he joins us from Beirut to discuss the latest updates.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Lebanon #BeirutExplosion #BeirutBlast