Beirut blasts: Death toll rises to 154 (State news agency)

Lebanese security forces fired teargas at demonstrators in Beirut, as rage over the country’s leadership grew after massive explosions devastated the Lebanese capital. France 24 Nadia Massih tells us more.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en