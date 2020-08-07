-
Beirut: Hashtag ‘hang them’ trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast - 6 mins ago
-
Covid-19 in Africa: Number of cases across the continent tops one million - 25 mins ago
-
Beirut blasts: Death toll rises to 154 (State news agency) - 26 mins ago
-
China: Severe floods hit southern city of Guangyuan - 29 mins ago
-
Lebanon: Volunteers and rescue workers gather for cleanup in Beirut - 31 mins ago
-
The women against gender equality in America – BBC - 42 mins ago
-
Lebanon: Excavators at work removing debris from destroyed Beirut port - 46 mins ago
-
Daring to Zlatan! Brazil”s Ibrahimovic doppelganger advises idol to stay put at AC Milan - 52 mins ago
-
LIVE: FC Barcelona’s manager Setien holds press conference ahead of Napoli clash - 56 mins ago
-
Bulgaria: Protesters egg NFSB party HQ after leader says Prime Minister will not resign - 58 mins ago
Beirut blasts: Death toll rises to 154 (State news agency)
Lebanese security forces fired teargas at demonstrators in Beirut, as rage over the country’s leadership grew after massive explosions devastated the Lebanese capital. France 24 Nadia Massih tells us more.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en