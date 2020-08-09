Beirut: Corruption fears persist amid foreign donation offers

World powers agreed to provide “major resources” to help Beirut recover from the enormous explosion that destroyed swaths of the capital and pledged not to let its people down.

The “assistance should be timely, sufficient and consistent with the needs of the Lebanese people … and directly delivered to the Lebanese population, with utmost efficiency and transparency,” they said in a communique.

Lebanon’s partners were ready to support the country’s longer-term economic recovery and required that Lebanon’s leaders committed fully to the reforms expected by their people, it added.

Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports.

