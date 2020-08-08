Beirut: live from restricted port area following blasts

Ruptly is live from a restricted area at the port of Beirut, close to the centre of the blasts, on Saturday, August 8.

The blasts are thought to have been caused by the still unexplained ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical material which was reportedly stored without precautionary measures at the port, according to Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

President Michel Aoun was reported as telling local media on Friday, that the investigation into the explosions would not rule out the possibility of external interference through a rocket or bomb or other act.

A two-week state of emergency has been enacted by the Lebanese government, while the country’s health minister has reportedly said that over 150 people have been killed and around 5,000 injured. Both figures are expected to rise as the search for survivors continues amid the rubble.