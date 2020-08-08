Beirut port destruction threatens Lebanon’s food supply | DW News

The United Nations is warning of a humanitarian catastrophe in Lebanon after the massive explosions that ripped through the capital Beirut on Tuesday. UN agencies say they are struggling as they try to support hundreds of thousands of people in need of help. The blasts destroyed the port in Beirut, which was Lebanon’s main gateway for imported goods. Lebanon relies on imported wheat, and its only grain silo was obliterated.

