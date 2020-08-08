-
Murdoch’s misinformation: COVID-19, China and climate change | The Listening Post - 2 hours ago
-
Beirut: live from restricted port area following blasts - 3 hours ago
-
India: Emergency services work at scene of plane crash - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Drone footage shows Beirut hospitals forced to close due to blasts - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Massive blackout hits parts of New Yorck City - 3 hours ago
-
Unwind with 20 minutes in nature | Springwatch – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
Beirut port destruction threatens Lebanon’s food supply | DW News - 5 hours ago
-
US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong leader Lam and other Chinese authorities - 5 hours ago
-
Belarus opposition candidate predicts rigged vote as president seeks to prolong 26-year rule - 6 hours ago
-
Beirut: Anger grows over deadly warehouse blast - 6 hours ago
Beirut port destruction threatens Lebanon’s food supply | DW News
The United Nations is warning of a humanitarian catastrophe in Lebanon after the massive explosions that ripped through the capital Beirut on Tuesday. UN agencies say they are struggling as they try to support hundreds of thousands of people in need of help. The blasts destroyed the port in Beirut, which was Lebanon’s main gateway for imported goods. Lebanon relies on imported wheat, and its only grain silo was obliterated.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Beirut #Lebanon #Explosion