Belarus police face off with protesters after presidential poll - about 1 hour ago
Little evidence of Covid transmission in schools, says Williamson – Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
Beirut protestors call for fall of government on second day of demonstrations - 2 hours ago
Macron condemns ‘cowardly’ attack in Niger, vows to fight ‘terrorist groups in the Sahel region’ - 4 hours ago
Belarus president Lukashenko looks set to win re-election, prompting protests - 6 hours ago
Seven killed in floods after torrential downpours on Greek island - 11 hours ago
LIVE: Ruptly is live from outside the embassy of Belarus in Moscow - 11 hours ago
Six French tourists among eight killed by gunmen in Niger, local governor says - 11 hours ago
Beirut protestors call for fall of government on second day of demonstrations
Lebanese police fired tear gas to try to disperse rock-throwing protesters blocking a road near parliament in Beirut on Sunday in a second day of anti-government demonstrations triggered by last week’s devastating explosion.
