Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport

At least 12 people have died after a Bek Air plane with almost 100 people on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday shortly after taking off.

The Fokker 100 aircraft, heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, on a pre-dawn flight, “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a two-storey building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

