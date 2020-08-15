Belarus braced for weekend protests as Lukashenko says he needs to talk to Putin

The opposition in Belarus was gearing up for a weekend of new demonstrations on Saturday, while President Alexander Lukashenko said he needs to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin amid mounting pressure from both demonstrators and other European leaders.

