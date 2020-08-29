-
Belarus: Dozens of drivers join pro-Lukashenko automobile race in Minsk
Dozens of Alexander Lukashenko proponents joined the automobile race organised in support of the incumbent Belarusian leader in Minsk on Friday.
A column of cars with attached Belarusian flags drove along the Minsk ring road. A helicopter carrying the Belarusian flag was also spotted at the event.
A road accident between rally participants and member of the Coordination Council Vital Rymasheuski was also reported.
Belarus has been swept by pro-government and anti-government protests following the disputed presidential election on August 9 that saw five-term incumbent Lukashenko re-elected.
Video ID: 20200828-063
Contact: [email protected]
