-
Russia’s coronavirus vaccine: Is Putin taking ‘a reckless step’? | DW News - 18 mins ago
-
Beirut explosion: One week on - 39 mins ago
-
Fresh clashes in Belarus after Lukashenko challenger Tikhanouskaya flees country - 48 mins ago
-
US – Joe Biden: Who is Kamala Harris? - 49 mins ago
-
Belarus protests erupt for third night in a row - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump ‘surprised’ Biden picked Harris for running mate - about 1 hour ago
-
Belarus election challenger Tikhanovskaya flees to Lithuania - about 1 hour ago
-
12 August 2020 - about 1 hour ago
-
12 August 2020 - about 1 hour ago
-
12 August 2020 - about 1 hour ago
Belarus election challenger Tikhanovskaya flees to Lithuania
There is growing anger and accusations of election fraud after the victory of President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus.
Thousands of opposition supporters were arrested during the protests which erupted after Sunday’s vote.
Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has been given shelter in Lithuania.
Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Minsk, Belarus.
