Belarus election challenger Tikhanovskaya flees to Lithuania

There is growing anger and accusations of election fraud after the victory of President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus.

Thousands of opposition supporters were arrested during the protests which erupted after Sunday’s vote.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has been given shelter in Lithuania.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Minsk, Belarus.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Belerus #BelarusElection2020 #AljazeeraEnglish