Belarus elections: Preliminary exit poll gives incumbent president huge lead

Why was this election so different from those in the past in Belarus? Tatsiana Kulakevich, research fellow at the University of South Florida, was France 24 guest.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en