Belarus: Football championship continues despite coronavirus pandemic
Two football teams ‘Minsk’ and ‘Dinamo Minsk’ met in the capital of Belarus on Saturday to play a planned football match in front of a real audience.
The match was the only derby taking place in the world that day. It was also attended by fans, whose temperature was checked by a thermal imager at the entrance of the stadium.
The match ended with ‘Minsk’ beating ‘Dinamo’ 3:2.
At the moment all of the UEFA member countries, except for Belarus, have cancelled or rescheduled the football matches.
There is also one Central American country, Nicaragua, that continues to hold matches – the next game of the ‘Liga Primera de Nicaragua’ – the top division of football in the country – is scheduled for 18:00 local time (00:00 GMT), March 29.
