Belarus: Hundreds rally against Lukashenko in Minsk’s Independence Square

Hundreds of anti-government protesters gathered in Minsk’s Independence Square on Wednesday, calling for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, and the release of detained protesters.

Footage filmed near the square shows hundreds of protesters chanting slogans such as “Long Live Belarus!” and “Release!,” and carrying white-red-white Belarusian flags, as opposed to the official red-green flag, which was reinstated by Lukashenko in 1994.

Well-known 73-year-old opposition protester Nina Baginskaya can be seen walking alone with a white-red-white flag, and struggling with police as they confiscate the item. Minsk police later confirmed the detention of several protesters during the event in the Belarusian capital.

Belarus has been swept by anti-government protests following the August 9 disputed presidential election that saw incumbent president Aleksander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. On August 19 the European Union announced sanctions against “a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression, and election fraud” in Belarus.

