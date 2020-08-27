-
LIVE: Protests continue in Kenosha over police shooting of Jacob Blake - 31 mins ago
-
Hurricane Laura strengthens as it approaches Texas, Louisiana - 53 mins ago
-
USA: “No justice, no peace” – protesters march through Kenosha decrying police brutality - 3 hours ago
-
US Vice President Pence stresses law-and-order message in convention speech - 3 hours ago
-
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole - 3 hours ago
-
Mali M5 RFP opposition coalition meets with junta, pledges to participate in political transition - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: EU missions in Mali on hold due to military coup – EU foreign policy chief Borrell - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus: Hundreds rally against Lukashenko in Minsk’s Independence Square - 4 hours ago
-
Spain: At least 26 arrested after riot in Melilla migrant centre - 5 hours ago
-
17-year-old arrested over shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality - 6 hours ago
Belarus: Hundreds rally against Lukashenko in Minsk’s Independence Square
Hundreds of anti-government protesters gathered in Minsk’s Independence Square on Wednesday, calling for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko, and the release of detained protesters.
Footage filmed near the square shows hundreds of protesters chanting slogans such as “Long Live Belarus!” and “Release!,” and carrying white-red-white Belarusian flags, as opposed to the official red-green flag, which was reinstated by Lukashenko in 1994.
Well-known 73-year-old opposition protester Nina Baginskaya can be seen walking alone with a white-red-white flag, and struggling with police as they confiscate the item. Minsk police later confirmed the detention of several protesters during the event in the Belarusian capital.
Belarus has been swept by anti-government protests following the August 9 disputed presidential election that saw incumbent president Aleksander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. On August 19 the European Union announced sanctions against “a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression, and election fraud” in Belarus.
