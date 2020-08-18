-
Belarus: Lukashenko announces constitutional changes, hints at new elections | DW News
There’s been a ninth night of protests in the Belarusyan capital calling for president Alexander Lukashenko to step down. That’s despite signs from Lukashenko that he may be prepared to hold fresh elections under certain conditions. He announced that new elections could be held after Belarus adopts a new constitution – hours after telling a crowd of striking workers that elections would not be held “unless you kill me.” His latest remarks mark a major change of tack for the besieged Lukashenko who has so far defied calls to give up power amid mass protests. But following his controversial re-election last week – and after 26 years under his rule, many Belarusyans want change now.
