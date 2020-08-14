-
Tsarevets Fortress: The City of the Tsars - 32 mins ago
-
EU commission chief Von der Leyen supports sanctions on Belarusian officials | DW News - 43 mins ago
-
Belarus: Lukashenko dismisses rumours he’s fled the country - 49 mins ago
-
Women protesters in Belarus: ‘We can change the country for the better’ - 51 mins ago
-
Hamburg brothel turned into beach bar amidst COVID pandemic - 53 mins ago
-
Belarus unrest: Opposition leader demands election vote recount - about 1 hour ago
-
UK adds France, Netherlands to travel quarantine list - about 1 hour ago
-
Covid-19: French government declares Paris, Marseille high-risk zones - about 1 hour ago
-
Israel-UAE deal: Two nations strike historic accord to normalise relations - about 1 hour ago
-
Mauritius oil spill: Volunteers race to save dying wildlife - about 1 hour ago
Belarus: Lukashenko dismisses rumours he’s fled the country
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko denied rumours he had left the country amid protests over presidential election results, speaking at a meeting with construction industry representatives in Minsk on Friday.
