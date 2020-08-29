-
Belarus: Lukashenko supporters take part in bicycle race in Minsk
The proponents of incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko organised a bicycle race in his support in Minsk on Friday.
The race started at the building of the Belarus Olympic Committee, after that the participants drove past the Sports Palace and finished at Minsk-Arena.
The race ended up with pro-Lukashenko rally. Eldest son of the Belarusian leader, Victor Lukashenko was also seen at the event.
“The separation between our population is not typical for Belarus. Therefore, the aim of this action is the unity and consolidation of the nation. Sport is probably one of those areas where we can do this. We always had the same team, and we always went to the only goal – to protect the honour of our country,” he said.
Belarus has been swept by pro-government and anti-government protests following the disputed presidential election on August 9 that saw five-term incumbent Lukashenko re-elected.
