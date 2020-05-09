-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Belarus: Minsk holds Victory Day parade despite COVID-19 pandemic
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
More than 3,000 soldiers marched in Minsk on Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Crowds of spectators including WWII veterans watched the parade which included some 150 vehicles and 40 aircraft.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivered a speech at the parade, criticising suggestions to cancel the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“In this insane, disoriented world, there will be people who condemn us for the time and place of this sacred act,” he stated.
“I would like to say to them: don’t rush to conclusions or condemn us, descendants of the victory of Belarusians. We simply couldn’t have acted differently. We had no other choice. And even if we had one, we would have done the same,” added Lukashenko.
Belarus is the only ex-Soviet country to hold the parade as others, including eastern neighbour Russia, have postponed the annual event due to the pandemic.
On Saturday Belarus’ reported coronavirus cases had climbed to more than 20,000 for its population of 9.5 million, 121 of whom have died.
Video ID: 20200509-064
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200509-064
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly