Belarus opposition figures detained as Lukashenko faces challenge in presidential vote

8 hours ago

Belarus began voting in an election on Sunday pitting President Alexander Lukashenko against a former teacher who emerged from obscurity to lead the biggest challenge in years against the man once dubbed “Europe’s last dictator” by Washington.

