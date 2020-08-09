-
Belarus opposition figures detained as Lukashenko faces challenge in presidential vote - 8 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Information minister steps down amid uproar over port blasts - 8 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Number of injured rise as Beirut protests turn more violent - 9 hours ago
-
Russia: Queue in front of Belarus embassy in Moscow as voters turn up for presidential elections - 9 hours ago
-
UK: BLM rally outside Tottenham police station marks anniv. of Mark Duggan’s death - 9 hours ago
-
Protesters in Israel demand PM Netanyahu resign | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
Argentina: Rescue attempts futile after whale washes up on Santa Clara del Mar coast - 9 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Protesters take over Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs building - 9 hours ago
-
Brazil: 1,000 red balloons released from Copacabana beach in memory of COVID victims - 9 hours ago
-
Europe swelters under a heatwave complicated by Covid-19 restrictions - 9 hours ago
Belarus opposition figures detained as Lukashenko faces challenge in presidential vote
Belarus began voting in an election on Sunday pitting President Alexander Lukashenko against a former teacher who emerged from obscurity to lead the biggest challenge in years against the man once dubbed “Europe’s last dictator” by Washington.
