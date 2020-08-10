Belarus police face off with protesters after presidential poll

Protesters have taken to the streets in cities across Belarus after official exit polls showed President Alexander Lukashenko poised for a landslide win, meaning he could extend his quarter-century in power.

The opposition says the ballot was a fraud and “people who are all very angry, calling the election a huge fraud” filled the streets of the capital Minsk, according to Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen.

Late on Sunday, the atmosphere in the city was tense as riot police faced off with opposition protesters, beating some with truncheons and using flash-bang grenades to try to disperse them.

Preliminary results are not expected until Monday.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

