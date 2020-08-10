Belarus president Lukashenko looks set to win re-election, prompting protests

Belarus police fired water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades in a crackdown on protests that erupted on Sunday as President Alexander Lukashenko was set to claim another election win in the face of the biggest challenge in years to his grip on power.

