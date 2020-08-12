Belarus protests erupt for third night in a row

The top opposition candidate in Belarus’ presidential election left for Lithuania Tuesday but anti-government demonstrators still turned out for a third straight night to protest the vote results, despite a massive police crackdown that prompted a warning of possible European Union sanctions.

