Belarus protests: Lukashenko looks to Putin for help | DW News

Thousands of protesters have again rallied in Belarus. They’re demanding the resignation of authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko after last weekend’s disputed election. The European Union is set to impose sanctions over the government’s violent crackdown on the protests. On Saturday, Lukashenko reached out to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for support.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle