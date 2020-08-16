-
Turkey: Mass held at recently renovated Greek Orthodox Sumela monastery - 14 mins ago
State of Palestine: Israeli forces strike Hamas targets in Gaza Strip - 16 mins ago
UK: Hundreds watch as British, US and Israeli flags burn on annual Derry bonfire - 35 mins ago
Thailand: Thousands join anti-government protest in Bangkok - about 1 hour ago
£10k at stake for Rachel in world’s nuttiest obstacle course! – BBC - about 1 hour ago
Belarus protests: Lukashenko looks to Putin for help | DW News - about 1 hour ago
British tourists scramble home after UK expands quarantine list - 2 hours ago
Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai: ‘Resistance to Beijing will continue’ | DW Interview - 3 hours ago
US election 2020: Postal service warns of mail ballot delays - 3 hours ago
Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart - 4 hours ago
Belarus protests: Lukashenko looks to Putin for help | DW News
Thousands of protesters have again rallied in Belarus. They’re demanding the resignation of authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko after last weekend’s disputed election. The European Union is set to impose sanctions over the government’s violent crackdown on the protests. On Saturday, Lukashenko reached out to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin for support.
