-
Ivory Coast unrest: President accused of violating constitution - 14 hours ago
-
Coronavirus update: The latest COVID-19 news from around the world | DW News - 14 hours ago
-
Lebanon’s economy: Plundered by politics and banking elites | Counting the Cost - 14 hours ago
-
Belarus: Thousands takes to streets of Grodno in unsanctioned rally to protest election results - 15 hours ago
-
State of Palestine: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza injure 2 children, damage houses - 15 hours ago
-
Lebanon aftermath: Iran’s Zarif criticises western response - 15 hours ago
-
EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests - 15 hours ago
-
UN Security Council rejects US bid to extend Iran arms embargo - 15 hours ago
-
US says it seized 4 Iranian fuel shipments headed for Venezuela - 15 hours ago
-
Colombia economic slump: Fears 20 years of gains could be erased - 15 hours ago
Belarus protests: Striking workers walk off the job | DW news
The European Union is set to impose sanctions on Belarusian officials involved in the brutal crackdown on peaceful protests. Demonstrations calling for new elections have been met with police violence and mass arrests. Some five thousand protesters are still in custody. President Alexander Lukashenko has vowed to cling to power, despite mounting calls for him to go.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Belarus #AlexanderLukashenko #Protest