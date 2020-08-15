Belarus protests: Striking workers walk off the job | DW news

The European Union is set to impose sanctions on Belarusian officials involved in the brutal crackdown on peaceful protests. Demonstrations calling for new elections have been met with police violence and mass arrests. Some five thousand protesters are still in custody. President Alexander Lukashenko has vowed to cling to power, despite mounting calls for him to go.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Belarus #AlexanderLukashenko #Protest