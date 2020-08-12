Belarus protests: Third night of anger as opposition candidate flees

Tikhanouskaya, a 37-year-old former English teacher who took her husband’s place on the ballot after he was jailed, fled to neighbouring Lithuania. She urged her compatriots not to oppose the police and to avoid putting their lives in danger. France 24 Robert Parsons tells us more.

