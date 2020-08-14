-
Belarus releases protesters before EU discussion on sanctions
The Belarusian government has begun releasing people who were arrested during protests this week.
It issued a rare public apology in what appeared to be an attempt to stop days of unrest.
Nearly 7,000 people were rounded up during demonstrations against Sunday’s disputed presidential election.
Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports.
