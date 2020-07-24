-
Belarus: Thousands join rally in support of opposition presidential candidate
Thousands joined a rally in support of Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is running against Alexander Lukashenko in upcoming elections, in Borisov, Thursday.
Tikhanovskaya launched her bid to unseat Lukashenko after her husband, popular opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, was arrested.
Among her presidential promises, if she is to be elected, is holding new presidential elections as “none of the strong candidates have been registered, criminal probes have been launched and hundreds of thousands of signatures in support of candidates have been thrown away”.
The presidential election in Belarus is set to take place on August 9. The incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term in office and has registered as a candidate.
