Belarus: Thousands of women stage anti-Lukashenko protest in central Minsk

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of women joined an anti-Lukashenko demonstration in Minsk’s centre on Saturday, as a part of the “Women’s March” protest.

Footage shows protesters carrying flowers, white-red-white flags and umbrellas, while chanting “Shame” and “Long live Belarus.”

Protesters gathered on Victory square planned to march to Independence Square, where footage shows women holding hands and creating a human chain in the capital’s street.

Law enforcement officers warned protesters through loudspeakers about the administrative responsibility for participating in the action, but no arrests ensued.

Belarus has been swept by anti-government protests following the August 9 disputed presidential election that saw incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term.

On August 19, the European Union announced sanctions against “a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression, and election fraud” in Belarus.

Video ID: 20200829-037

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200829-037

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly