Belarus: Thousands takes to streets of Grodno in unsanctioned rally to protest election results

Thousands took to the streets of Grodno to take part in an unsanctioned protest near the city administration on Friday.

According to local media reports, the members of the rally demanded the resignation of incumbent president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the release of protesters, who had been previously detained. About 20,000 people took part in the protest, as the unofficial data reported.

Massive rallies kicked out in Belarus after the exit polls results were announced on Sunday, August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power in Belarus since 1994, won the August 9 election with 80.1 percent of the vote. However, the members of unsanctioned rallies voice their disagreement with the results of the presidential elections.

Since the beginning of the protests, more than 6000 people have been arrested, including 700 detentions being made on the night from August 12 to August 13, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus stated. It is reported that the detainees are being released.

More than 90 criminal cases have been opened and more than 120 police officers were injured during the protests, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus confirmed.

