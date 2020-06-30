-
Belgian king’s regret over DR Congo a sign of the times
Belgium’s King Philippe expressed his “deepest regrets” on Tuesday for the harm done during Belgian colonial rule in DR Congo, in a first for his country. The acknowledgment came as DR Congo marks its 60th anniversary of independence. FRANCE 24 correspondent Dave Keating explains the significance of the king’s announcement.
