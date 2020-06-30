Belgian king’s regret over DR Congo a sign of the times

Belgium’s King Philippe expressed his “deepest regrets” on Tuesday for the harm done during Belgian colonial rule in DR Congo, in a first for his country. The acknowledgment came as DR Congo marks its 60th anniversary of independence. FRANCE 24 correspondent Dave Keating explains the significance of the king’s announcement.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en