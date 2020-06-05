-
Belgian petition to remove statues of colonial king gathers pace amid George Floyd protests
The movement is gaining traction as Europe grapples with its own race issues alongside the Black Lives Matter protests in the USA.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/06/05/belgian-petition-to-remove-statues-of-colonial-king-gathers-pace-amid-george-floyd-protest
