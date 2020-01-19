Belgium: 170 arrested as Extinction Rebellion disrupts Brussels Motor Show

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Some 170 people were reportedly arrested as climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion (XR) group disrupted this year’s Brussels Motor Show on Saturday.

While activists are usually known to wave banners and spraying paint slogans on cars, this year one of the protesters chained herself to a Tesla in the showroom and was later forcibly removed by security.

Another half-naked activist covered in fake blood and fuel was filmed lying on the floor while a group of protesters wearing masks with the logo of oil giant Shell denounced the company by chanting, “Shell is a catastrophe.”

The actions took place on what is usually the busiest day of the event.

The Brussels Motor Show is considered the largest car and motorcycle exhibition in Europe, attracting thousands of visitors each year. This year’s 98th edition of the auto salon features new concepts of alternative mobility as well as a more classic segment with more than 40 luxury cars displayed in the “Dream Cars” section. The exhibition runs until January 19.

Video ID: 20200118-031

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200118-031

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly