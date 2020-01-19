-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Belgium: 170 arrested as Extinction Rebellion disrupts Brussels Motor Show
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Some 170 people were reportedly arrested as climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion (XR) group disrupted this year’s Brussels Motor Show on Saturday.
While activists are usually known to wave banners and spraying paint slogans on cars, this year one of the protesters chained herself to a Tesla in the showroom and was later forcibly removed by security.
Another half-naked activist covered in fake blood and fuel was filmed lying on the floor while a group of protesters wearing masks with the logo of oil giant Shell denounced the company by chanting, “Shell is a catastrophe.”
The actions took place on what is usually the busiest day of the event.
The Brussels Motor Show is considered the largest car and motorcycle exhibition in Europe, attracting thousands of visitors each year. This year’s 98th edition of the auto salon features new concepts of alternative mobility as well as a more classic segment with more than 40 luxury cars displayed in the “Dream Cars” section. The exhibition runs until January 19.
Video ID: 20200118-031
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200118-031
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly