Belgium: Brexit withdrawal agreement passes in European Parliament
Members of the European Parliament overwhelmingly voted to accept the terms of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union in Brussels on Wednesday.
EU Parliament President David Sassoli presided over the vote, in which 621 voted in favour, 49 against, and 13 abstained.
The UK is due to leave the European Union at 23:00 GMT on Friday.
