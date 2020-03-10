-
Belgium: Clashes erupt at anti-Erdogan protest during Turkish leader’s visit
Nearly a hundred people rallied to protest against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit in Brussels, on Monday.
Footage shows police officers charging against protesters and arresting several. Activists could also be seen shouting slogans against Erdogan, calling him ‘terrorist’ and ‘murderer.’
Erdogan, who met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg amid the ongoing crisis between Turkey and the European Union over migrants, requested additional support from NATO to help secure its borders with Syria.
