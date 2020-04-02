Belgium: EC to raise €100 billion of loans for member states to fight coronavirus-induced recession

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new programme of loans for the Union’s member states to tackle a possible unemployment wave prompted by the coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken to stem it. Von der Leyen was speaking in Brussels on Thursday.

“SURE is Europe-supported short time work. It can mitigate the effects of the recession. It keeps people in work. It enables companies to return to the market with renewed vigour. The Commission will provide loans to member states that need them to strengthen their short time work schemes,” said von der Leyen.

“Many are calling right for something that is called the Marshall Plan. Well I think the European budget should be the Marshall Plan we are laying out together as a European Union for the European people,” she said, adding that the loans would amount to €100 billion (US$108.6 billion) in an attempt to overturn the potential economic downfall caused by the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, there have been over 962,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, over 49,000 of which resulted in death, while some 203,000 have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Video ID: 20200402-033

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200402-033

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly