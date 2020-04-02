-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Belgium: EC to raise €100 billion of loans for member states to fight coronavirus-induced recession
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new programme of loans for the Union’s member states to tackle a possible unemployment wave prompted by the coronavirus outbreak and the measures taken to stem it. Von der Leyen was speaking in Brussels on Thursday.
“SURE is Europe-supported short time work. It can mitigate the effects of the recession. It keeps people in work. It enables companies to return to the market with renewed vigour. The Commission will provide loans to member states that need them to strengthen their short time work schemes,” said von der Leyen.
“Many are calling right for something that is called the Marshall Plan. Well I think the European budget should be the Marshall Plan we are laying out together as a European Union for the European people,” she said, adding that the loans would amount to €100 billion (US$108.6 billion) in an attempt to overturn the potential economic downfall caused by the pandemic.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, there have been over 962,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, over 49,000 of which resulted in death, while some 203,000 have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200402-033
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200402-033
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly