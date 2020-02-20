Belgium: EU leaders condemn Hanau attack at budget meeting sidelines

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Leaders of European Union member states arrived at Special European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday, to discuss the EU budget for 2021-2027.

Speaking to the press, heads of EU states expressed their condolences over the deadly shooting in German city of Hanau which left 11 dead, and showed their support to the German leaders in their fight against racism and xenophobia.

“What happened in Hanau is deeply imprinted [on us]. We have said clearly that xenophobia and racism have no place in Europe. And this abominable action stands against everything that we in Europe stand for” said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Commenting on the post-Brexit budget plan, High Representative of European Union Josep Borrell stated “We need more defence, security, building capacity, being present in the world. We live in a dangerous world, The European Union has to be more present and this require resources”, he said.

Ahead of the meeting President of the European Council Charles Michel held consultations on the budget with the 27 heads of the EU member states. A proposal on the total budget amount and the allocation procedure has been drafted based on the consultations.

Video ID: 20200220-045

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200220-045

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly