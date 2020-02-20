Belgium: EU presents first draft of proposed digital strategy plan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The European Commission unveiled their first draft of regulations concerning AI and technology as part of a wider digital rules package at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

“Very importantly, our data strategy aims to make sure that both businesses and public entities have access to more data, and to good-quality data. So that they can innovate and provide better public services in a way that fully preserves our rights and value,” said the Executive Vice President of the European Commission for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager.

Vestager added that the packaged includes a white paper on AI seeking “to embrace the opportunities that artificial intelligence gives us but also to tackle the risks triggered by this technology.”

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced she would aim for the commission to come up with a unified approach to artificial intelligence and data management, focusing on human rights, within 100 days after taking her office in December 2019.

