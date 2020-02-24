Belgium: EU to allocate €232m to fight coronavirus as death toll rises to 6 in Italy

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The European Union announced on Monday that it make €232 ($251) million available to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, known as COVID-19, as the sixth death has been confirmed in Italy, the first European member state to see citizens die from the virus.

“One hundred million euros [$108 million dollars] will go into research funding, development of vaccines and treatment that will have a global benefit,” European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic told the press during a joint statement in Brussels on Monday.

His colleague Stella Kyriakidou, who is in charge of health and food safety, assured that the European Commission would “do its utmost to support member states to address the situation,” while stressing the importance to “take the situation very seriously.”

She continued: “We must not give in to panic and even more importantly to disinformation. We need to be very united in our response, coherent and coordinated.”

According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), nearly 80,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 so far and over 2,600 people have died.

