Belgium: EU won’t conclude post-Brexit trade deal “at any price” – Barnier

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: EBS

European Commission chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned that the EU will not conclude a trade agreement with the UK “at any price” during a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday, as ministers agreed on the bloc’s negotiating position in upcoming talks.

“Today, the 27 member states have unanimously approved the negotiating mandate which commits and authorises the Commission’s negotiating team which I have the honour to lead, in the very near opening of this new extraordinary negotiation with the United Kingdom,” Barnier said during a press conference after the EU’s General Affairs Council.

“We will not conclude this agreement at any price. You know the goals; they have always been explained transparently and they will continue to be,” Barnier added.

Video ID: 20200225-078

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200225-078

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly