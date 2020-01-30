-
Belgium: Farage’s microphone cut off as he waves UK flag in last EU speech
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage’s microphone was cut off, as he was waving a UK flag to mark his final speech at the European Parliament in Brussels, on Wednesday.
Farage stood up and started waving a UK flag, alongside his fellow Brexit Party MEPs, to mark the end of his speech, when his microphone was cut off.
“If you disobey the rules, you get cut off. Could we please remove the flags. Mr Farage, could we remove the flags please,” said First Vice-President of the European Parliament Mairead McGuinness.
“That’s it, it’s all over, it’s finished,” responded Farage.
“Resume your seats, put your flags away, you’re leaving. And take them with you, if you are leaving now,” continued McGuiness, at which point Brexit Party MEPs left the session.
The display of national flags in the European Parliament chamber has been banned in January 2020.
Members of the European Parliament overwhelmingly voted to accept the terms of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union in Brussels on Wednesday.
The UK is due to leave the European Union at 23:00 GMT on Friday.
