Belgium: Farmers occupy streets of Brussels over agricultural policy cuts

Hundreds of farmers gathered in front of the European Commission in Brussels to protest against common agricultural policy (CAP) cuts on Thursday.

The protesters were seen occupying the streets leading to the European Commission building, where the CAP budget was being discussed. Several tractors can also be seen. Around 200 baltic farmers from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia also reportedly joined the protest.

“What we ask is a strong budget on the right terms…by getting that amount of money we can produce safe and enough food for everyone in Europe… That’s the base of the European Union,” said Henrick Vandamme, president of the Algemeen Boerensyndicaat, a Belgian farming interest group.

The protest comes as European heads of state were in Brussels to discuss the EU budget for 2021-2027.t

