-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Belgium: Farmers occupy streets of Brussels over agricultural policy cuts
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of farmers gathered in front of the European Commission in Brussels to protest against common agricultural policy (CAP) cuts on Thursday.
The protesters were seen occupying the streets leading to the European Commission building, where the CAP budget was being discussed. Several tractors can also be seen. Around 200 baltic farmers from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia also reportedly joined the protest.
“What we ask is a strong budget on the right terms…by getting that amount of money we can produce safe and enough food for everyone in Europe… That’s the base of the European Union,” said Henrick Vandamme, president of the Algemeen Boerensyndicaat, a Belgian farming interest group.
The protest comes as European heads of state were in Brussels to discuss the EU budget for 2021-2027.t
Video ID: 20200220-072
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200220-072
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly