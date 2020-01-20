Belgium: Goals of Libyan conference in Berlin “achieved” – Heiko Maas

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the goals of the Libya conference in Berlin on Sunday had been achieved. He made the comments in Brussels on Monday.

“The most important goal is to ensure that those who supported the civil war parties with soldiers, mercenaries and weapons, will stop the support and oblige both sides to come to the negotiating table,” he said.

“Yesterday was only the starting signal that the civil war in Libya could lead to a ceasefire and then to an armistice,” Maas added.

After hailing the “German initiative” on Libya, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed caution about the possibility of maintaining a ceasefire. “A ceasefire requires someone to take care of it. We cannot say this is a ceasefire and then forget about it. Arms control, embargo control, there are several possibilities and the ministers will have to decide what to do in order to help implement the agreements of yesterday[‘s] conference,” he stated.

