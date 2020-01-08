-
Belgium: Libyan GNA prime minister meets EU leaders
The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj met European Union (EU) leaders at a series of meetings in Brussels on Wednesday.
The new EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell was present at two separate meeting. The first with European Council President Charles Michel and the second with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
Sarraj later met European Parliament President David Sassoli for behind-closed-doors talks.
The EU has launched a diplomatic campaign as tensions rise in the North African country.
The United Nations-backed GNA receives backing from Turkey, Qatar and Italy. The Turkish government recently began sending Turkish soldiers to Libya for training and co-ordination.
They are opposed by forces backing Libyan General Khalifa Haftar, who recently launched a renewed assault on the capital Tripoli.
