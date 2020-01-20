Belgium: Libya’s ceasefire must turn into permanent truce – Maas

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas emphasized that the EU should focus on how to turn the ceasefire in Libya into a permanent truce, while to the press after the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday.

“Our first duty now is to turn this ceasefire we have into a permanent truce,” he said. “Before we think about necessary precautions to secure the truce, we first need a truce, that we can secure and control.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also expressed optimism following Sunday’s peace conference on Libya held in Berlin, saying foreign ministers were willing to help “with the oversight of the embargo and to do so, the representative has been appointed to bring concrete solutions as quickly as possible.”

On Sunday’s summit on Libya, world leaders agreed to uphold an arms embargo in the nortern African country and designated members to a military commission with five members from each side, with the UN monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire.

