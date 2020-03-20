Belgium: Locals applaud medics fighting coronavirus outbreak in Brussels

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Brussels residents joined the European flash mob expressing their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and other medical staff for their round-the-clock efforts to save those suffering from the coronavirus.

The footage filmed on Thursday afternoon shows the street view with people heard applauding from their balconies after the Belgian authorities imposed restrictions on public gatherings in an attempt to contain the coronavirus spread.

The flash mob started at 20:00 (19:00 GMT) and lasted for several minutes.

According to the latest data issued by the World Health Organisation Belgium has registered 1,486 coronavirus cases with 14 deaths.

Video ID: 20200319-085

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200319-085

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly