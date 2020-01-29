Belgium: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne after Brexit vote

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Members of the European Parliament stood up to sing the traditional farewell song ‘Auld Lang Syne’ after voting overwhelmingly to accept the terms of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union in Brussels on Wednesday.

EU Parliament President David Sassoli presided over the vote, in which 621 voted in favour, 49 against, and 13 abstained.

The UK is due to leave the European Union at 23:00 GMT on Friday.

