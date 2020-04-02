Belgium: NATO chief pledges coordinated support in fight against coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the bloc’s foreign ministers agreed on coordinating military support during the coronavirus crisis. Stoltenberg held a news conference in Brussels on Thursday.

“We decided to direct our top commander, General Wolters to coordinate the necessary military support to combat the crisis. To speed up and step up assistance. For instance, by identifying the airlift capacity to ensure that medical supplies are delivered,” said Stoltenberg.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, there have been more than 998,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, over 50,000 of which resulted in death, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Video ID: 20200402-047

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200402-047

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly