-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Belgium: NATO chief pledges coordinated support in fight against coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the bloc’s foreign ministers agreed on coordinating military support during the coronavirus crisis. Stoltenberg held a news conference in Brussels on Thursday.
“We decided to direct our top commander, General Wolters to coordinate the necessary military support to combat the crisis. To speed up and step up assistance. For instance, by identifying the airlift capacity to ensure that medical supplies are delivered,” said Stoltenberg.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, there have been more than 998,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, over 50,000 of which resulted in death, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200402-047
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200402-047
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly