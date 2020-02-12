-
Belgium: NATO “ready” to support to Iraq – Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the organisation was “ready to do more and to provide more support to Iraq” at a press briefing in Brussels on Wednesday.
“What we will do now at the defence ministerial meeting is that I expect ministers to re-commit to our training mission in Iraq,” stated Stoltenberg.
As for Afghanistan, the NATO Secretary-General promised support for the peace process. “NATO is committed to our training mission there,” he added.
Stoltenberg was addressing the media after the second day of a two-day meeting, in which NATO members discussed the security situation in Iraq.
