Belgium: NATO urges Iran to “refrain from further violence and provocations”
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke to the press in Brussels on Tuesday, following an emergency North Atlantic Council meeting in Brussels.
Stoltenberg praised “very strong unity from all allies,” and said that they “expressed their concerns about Iran’s destabilising activities in the region, including Iran’s support for different terrorist groups, and of course all allies agree that Iran should never be able to develop nuclear weapons. And we have also expressed again and again our concerns about Iran’s missile program. Missiles which are able to reach, also, many European allied countries.”
“We have recently seen an escalation by Iran including the strike on a Saudi energy facility, and a shootdown of an American drone,” he said referring to America’s justifications for assassinating Iranian General Qassam Soleimani.
“At our meeting today, Allies called for restraint and de-escalation. A new conflict would be in no one’s interests. So, Iran must refrain from further violence and provocations,” Stoltenberg added.
Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and other militia leaders were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport last week.
The Pentagon released a statement confirming that the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the attack.
Video ID: 20200106-030
