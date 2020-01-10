-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Belgium: “No reason to not believe the reports” that Iran downed Ukrainian jet – Stoltenberg
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met with the European Union’s foreign ministers in Brussels on Friday following the Ukrainian Airlines plane crash near Tehran which killed 176 people onboard.
Commenting on the incident, Stoltenberg stated “This is a tragedy and it is important that we are able to establish all the facts,” stressing the need for a “thorough and transparent investigation”.
He added, “We have no reason to not believe the reports we have seen from different NATO-allied capitals. They have expressed concern about information indicating that the plane may have been downed by Iranian air defence systems.”
Iran denied ‘illogical rumours’ that an Iranian missile struck the Ukranian Boeing 737 heading to Kiev, which crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged Iran to comply with the nuclear deal, after Tehran announced it would not feel bound by any restrictions on uranium enrichment following the US assassination of Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani on January 3.
Video ID: 20200110-043
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200110-043
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly