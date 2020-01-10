Belgium: “No reason to not believe the reports” that Iran downed Ukrainian jet – Stoltenberg

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met with the European Union’s foreign ministers in Brussels on Friday following the Ukrainian Airlines plane crash near Tehran which killed 176 people onboard.

Commenting on the incident, Stoltenberg stated “This is a tragedy and it is important that we are able to establish all the facts,” stressing the need for a “thorough and transparent investigation”.

He added, “We have no reason to not believe the reports we have seen from different NATO-allied capitals. They have expressed concern about information indicating that the plane may have been downed by Iranian air defence systems.”

Iran denied ‘illogical rumours’ that an Iranian missile struck the Ukranian Boeing 737 heading to Kiev, which crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged Iran to comply with the nuclear deal, after Tehran announced it would not feel bound by any restrictions on uranium enrichment following the US assassination of Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

