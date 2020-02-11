Belgium: Stoltenberg condemns Kabul attack, reiterates NATO support for peace efforts

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: NATO TV

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg adressed the topic of Afghanistan during a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday in the wake of a deadly attack in Kabul earlier in the day.

Stoltenberg had words of warning for the perpetrator, stating “I strongly condemn the attack in Kabul this morning.” This was in reference to a suicide attack that reportedly killed at least four military personnel and two civilians near a military academy in the Afghan capital. Twelve more individuals were wounded, five of them civilians.

Neither the Taliban, nor any other organisation has yet claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.

Nevertheless taking a strong stance against the militant organisation Stoltenberg reiterated that “the Taliban must understand they cannot win on the battlefield.”

He confirmed NATO’s current stance that “the best way for NATO to create conditions for peace is to support, train, assist and advise the Afghan security forces, so they are able to send a clear message to [the] Taliban.”

Stoltenberg was addressing an audience before NATO members began a two-day meeting starting on Tuesday.

