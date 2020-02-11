-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Belgium: Stoltenberg condemns Kabul attack, reiterates NATO support for peace efforts
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: NATO TV
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg adressed the topic of Afghanistan during a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday in the wake of a deadly attack in Kabul earlier in the day.
Stoltenberg had words of warning for the perpetrator, stating “I strongly condemn the attack in Kabul this morning.” This was in reference to a suicide attack that reportedly killed at least four military personnel and two civilians near a military academy in the Afghan capital. Twelve more individuals were wounded, five of them civilians.
Neither the Taliban, nor any other organisation has yet claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.
Nevertheless taking a strong stance against the militant organisation Stoltenberg reiterated that “the Taliban must understand they cannot win on the battlefield.”
He confirmed NATO’s current stance that “the best way for NATO to create conditions for peace is to support, train, assist and advise the Afghan security forces, so they are able to send a clear message to [the] Taliban.”
Stoltenberg was addressing an audience before NATO members began a two-day meeting starting on Tuesday.
Video ID: 20200211-038
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200211-038
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly